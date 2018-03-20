The Quad-City International Airport saw a slight boost in passengers in February, officials announced Tuesday.
Enplanements, or boardings, rose 5 percent in over-the-year comparisons. The airport enplaned 26,541 passengers vs. 25,258 last year.
Year-to-date, passenger numbers are up 2 percent, which is good news, Aviation Director Bruce Carter told the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority.
Since January, the airport has enplaned 53,337 passengers, compared to 52,082 for the same period a year ago.
Total passengers, including enplanements and deplanements, were 52,416 in February, a 5 percent increase. For the year, total passengers are up 2 percent to 104,578.
Airport staff conducted its annual parking lot survey last week to determine where it is drawing its passengers from, Carter said.
Cathie Rochau, marketing representative, said the survey tallies where the cars are from by a check of the license plates.
Of the 1,519 total cars in the lot Thursday, she said 1,104 were from Iowa and 341 from Illinois . Of the Iowa cars, 509 had Scott County plates. But passengers also drove from nearly 20 other eastern Iowa counties, including Johnson, Muscatine, Linn, Clinton and Dubuque.
According to Rochau, Scott County traditionally is No. 1 in the number of cars in the lot. It is followed by Illinois in second and then Johnson County, which includes Iowa City. She said by checking license plates, they cannot distinguish which Illinois counties are represented.
But Rochau said March's traffic has been heavy with spring break travelers and is expected to remain so through the Easter holiday.