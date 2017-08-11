PLANO, Texas (AP) — J.C. Penney Co. (JCP) on Friday reported a loss of $62 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.
Penney expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 65 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $9.15.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP
—————
Keywords: J.C. Penney, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings