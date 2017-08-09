Pentagon: British firm billed US over $50M for iffy expenses

FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee ranking member Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asks a question during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A British company hired to help train Afghan intelligence officers billed the U.S. government for more than $50 million in questionable expenses that included luxury cars and exorbitant salaries paid to the “significant others” of the company’s top executives, according to a Pentagon audit. McCaskill summarized the audit’s major findings in a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that she was releasing on Aug. 9. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)