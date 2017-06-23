Total unemployment in Illinois fell by 1 percent from May 2016 to May 2017 dropping the statewide unemployment rate to 4.3 percent, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
But the drop in the unemployment numbers is more due to a reduction in the labor force, rather than job creation, said Bob Gough of the agency.
And what job growth there has been remains below the national average, Gough added.
The unemployment rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, declined from 4.9 percent in May 2016 to 4.1 percent in May. The MSA also includes Henry and Mercer counties.
Total non-farm jobs in the MSA increased by 400 jobs, from 184,200 to 184,600 during the period May 2016 to May 2017, according to the report.
Unemployment rates were down over the year in all but one of Illinois’ metro areas and down in all but two of Illinois’ counties.
Nine of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs while five reported declines in non-farm jobs, according to the report.
Jeff Mays, director of the agency, said in the news release that, “While the job gains in the northeastern corner of the state show some signs of recovery, the rate of job growth remains well below the national average.
“There are pockets of modest job growth Downstate, but we’ve yet to see any sustainable trends,” Mays said.
Overall, Illinois saw a net increase of 24,800 non-farm jobs during the May 2016 through May 2017 year. Among the areas that saw growth, 24,600 were in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division, and 6,700 were in the Lake County-Kenosha County Metro Division. Peoria and Springfield each had increases of 1,400 non-farm jobs, while Kankakee saw an increase of 1,200.
A drop in unemployment and the tepid job growth doesn’t tell the whole story, Gough said.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been experiencing this whole time,” he said. “It’s more due to the reduction in labor force than it is in job creation. People are either dropping out of the job market or their moving to a different state.
It is a tough job market, Gough said, as employers and job creators are looking for people with certain skill sets to fill vacancies.