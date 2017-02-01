PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar Inc.'s plans to relocate its global headquarters to the Chicago area by the end of the year have made downtown Peoria's future development uncertain.
The Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2jYCeFX ) reports that Caterpillar unveiled plans in 2015 to build its new campus across the street from the current headquarters after demolishing a Chase Bank building, which the company acquired in 2012.
The project had the potential to be included in a downtown transformation, which has begun with infrastructure improvements and residential additions.
New CEO Jim Umpleby says the company intends to collaborate with the city of Peoria to find a good use for the property.
Downtown Advisory Commission chairman Mark Misselhorn says the status of an entire downtown block is now in question. He says Caterpillar's move opens the Chase building to redevelopment instead of demolition.
