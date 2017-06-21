LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's business-friendly finance minister has resigned amid accusations he pressured officials to approve a controversial airport project, delivering a new blow to President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's efforts to boost the South American nation's slowing economy.

Alfredo Thorne's resignation Wednesday came after the opposition-controlled congress voted to censure the former Wall Street banker.

Thorne used to work for the World Bank and JP Morgan Chase and was seen as a star in Kuczynski's Cabinet of foreign-educated technocrats.

But analysts say his political inexperience may have gotten the best of him. The accusations that forced his resignation stem from the leak of a secret audio recording in which Thorne can be heard offering a high-ranking official a bigger budget if he signed off on plans to build a new airport near Cusco.

