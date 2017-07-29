MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — City planners in the southeast region of South Dakota have rejected a proposal by a Minnesota company to build a $17 million pet food canning operation due to potential odor concerns.
The Daily Republic reports that The Mitchell Planning Commission unanimously rejected a conditional use permit request Monday from Farmers Union Industries to build a 70,000-square-foot pet food canning facility in Mitchell after a company official admitted an odor could be emitted from the proposed Performance Pet Products area near Interstate 90, the Daily Republic reported .
"Well, I personally have no problem with additional industry, it's the location that bothers me," said Commissioner Bernie Schmucker.
Company representatives said the "state-of-the-art" pet food canning would have limited or no odor, as the product is cooked in the can and a modern wastewater treatment approach could limit odors.
Innovative Systems CEO and Mitchell resident Roger Musick urged the commission to consider what impact the facility could have on the entryway to the city, and hoped the company could find another site in Mitchell for the project.
"I think it's your job to make sure that when my grandchildren look at how Mitchell developed, that it developed in a very good way and things were put in the proper place," Musick said. "And this is just not the proper place."
The Mitchell City Council will have the final say on whether the project moves forward.
