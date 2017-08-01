NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.07 billion.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.9 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.02 billion.
Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.54 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.
Pfizer shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 percent. The stock has dropped 10 percent in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE
—————
Keywords: Pfizer, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings