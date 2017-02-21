NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — PGT Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.
The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $109.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $458.6 million.
PGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $500 million.
PGT shares have declined almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGTI
