PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had 1.4 percent fewer passengers in 2016 than the previous year even as it had the second busiest year in its history.
The airport reports that it had nearly 43.4 million passengers in 2016, down from 44 million passengers in 2015.
The Arizona Republic (https://goo.gl/qT850u ) reports that a drop in connecting passengers on American Airlines drove Sky Harbor's decrease as the airline reshaped its flight structure in the wake of its 2013 merger with US Airways.
American had 1.5 million fewer passengers in Phoenix in 2016 for a drop of nearly 7 percent.
Sky Harbor officials say the impact of the drop is small because many were connecting passengers only stopping briefly in Phoenix.