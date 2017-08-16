ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say a photonics firm has agreed to expand its operations in a western New York suburb.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Tuesday that IDEX Health and Science LLC plans to open a new center in the Monroe County town of Henrietta, just south of Rochester, to support its work in the life science, semi-conductor and defense industries.
IDEX intends to retain 186 jobs and create up to 34 new ones as a result of the expansion. The state will invest up to $2.4 million to support the project through the Excelsior Jobs Program.
Cuomo, a Democrat, says IDEX's decision to stay in the Rochester area highlights the region's emergence as a "growing global hub" of photonics, optics and imaging industries.