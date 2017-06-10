Dr. V.R. Alla never intended to stay in the Quad-Cities after his medical training concluded here decades ago.
He planned to return to his native India to practice medicine.
But he fell in love with the place and its people.
“I always wanted to be a doctor and once medicine school finished, I wanted to come to the U.S. That was the dream,” he said. “But I wanted to earn some money here and go back to India. But I stayed. I love it.”
He has dedicated his life to giving back to the community he loves. And now, as the 70-year-old nears retirement, the community is giving back to him.
Alla is one of the new Junior Achievement of the Heartland's laureates inducted into The Quad-Cities Area Business Hall of Fame.
“It's a great honor to me, to join all the great laureates to be selected to this award,” he said.
He was selected by the JA of the Heartland's board of directors.
“Dr. Alla has changed the landscape of health care in our community," said Lance Heuer, U.S. Bank-Quad-Cities senior vice president, who is vice chairman of the JA board of directors and chairman of the Quad-Cities Area Business Hall of Fame.
“As the founder of the Quad-Cities Kidney Center, he has provided life-saving care for patients with kidney and associated diseases since 1981," Heuer said. "He is an outstanding medical doctor and a talented entrepreneur who exemplifies the opportunities available in our free enterprise system. He will serve as a first-class role model for our JA kids as they strive to succeed in life. We are honored to recognize him as a 2017 Laureate.”
Alla serves as CEO of the Quad-Cities Kidney Center, which he founded in 1981. He also is manager of Quad-Cities Nephrology Associates.
Alla started his college education in India in the early 1960s. He did his residency and internship in India as well.
In the 1970s, he did a flexible internship in Chicago where he did his residency in internal medicine.
His first employment came when he opened the Kidney Center in Moline. He opened Nephrology Associates in 1996 and United Dialysis Center in 2004.
When he first arrived in the Quad-Cities, Alla was surprised there were no kidney specialists. He said people with kidney issues were not receiving proper care.
Often, they had to go to University Hospitals in Iowa City for care and to undergo dialysis. Some patients told him they would rather die than have to make all those trips, he said.
But things have changed. More people have kidney disease and need dialysis, but there are more options locally. Over time, Alla has opened dialysis facilities in several surrounding communities so patients don't need to travel far to get treatment.
Eighty to 90 percent of those needing kidney transplants, he said, have successful transplants.
Alla said his three sons are part of his practice, two as doctors and the other as business manager.
Alla lists his three biggest accomplishments as being able to provide care for others, whether or not they can afford it; opening dialysis centers around the regions; and his children following in his footsteps.
But his accomplishments go beyond those. He and his family started the Alla Family Foundation and have contributed to many charities over the years, he said.
He said serving this area has been a good marriage.
“The Quad-Cities is a good place,” he said. “They believe in me. I came to this community with nothing and succeeded.”