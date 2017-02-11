The Planning Center, Moline, is reshaping the financial planning mold with its unique culture, expanded depth and expertise, and a new, younger generation of leadership and clientele.
Launched in 1998 by Marty Kurtz in downtown Moline, the financial planning firm prepares to enter its third decade as its footprint grows nationwide and its advisers continue to focus on the technical and personal sides of money. It's a strategy that caters to its longtime clients as well as the younger generation just beginning to worry about their financial future.
According to Kurtz, now one of eight partners in the firm, the Planning Center now has the added strength of several "like-minded" offices that it has acquired over the past four years. Stretching from the Midwest to Alaska, the expansion adds new locations and staff in Chicago; Fresno, California; the Twin Cities; and Anchorage, Alaska. All operate as The Planning Center with a New Orleans firm expected to join the lineup by summer, he said.
"We've really gotten (firms) together where we have the same belief systems,'' he said, adding the growth has been "the result of mergers or acquisitions, and in some cases, stock swaps.''
Now located in a newly renovated space at 1615 5th Ave., the former storefront offers a full service center and is the headquarters for the national firm.
Leadership shift
The expansion also comes with a new company president, Eric Kies, at the helm. Kies, one of the partners, replaced Kurtz, who stepped down a year ago. Kies, 44, who joined the company in 2004, as a financial planner also serves as the chief compliance officer.
At 65, Kurtz is not announcing retirement plans, but is mindful of the need for a succession plan, having recruited several advisers early in their careers.
"This industry was created by people in Marty's generation," said Kies, who spent five years at American Express Financial Advisors before joining Kurtz.
But the need for financial planning only continues to grow as more people become responsible for their own savings, he said. Kies said his parents' generation, born in the 1930s, received "most of their retirement planning or income came from some sort of pension or defined benefit from your employer combined with Social Security. "My generation is dependent solely on your own savings ... " he said.
In addition to Kurtz and Kies, the other partners include brothers Matt Sivertsen and Andrew Sivertsen, of the Moline office; John Longstaf, Fresno; Cicily Maton and her daughter Michelle Maton, Chicago; and J.J. Sessions, Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Kurtz said the Sivertsens are the sons of longtime clients who visited the Planning Center over the years with their parents. In fact, a majority of the financial planners are under age 40, including some in their 30s and 20s.
"They are able to finish what I started," Kurtz said, adding that their presence also is drawing in a younger clientele with whom they can relate. "You want someone you can grow older with in your adviser."
Fee-only strategy
In 2008, The Planning Center Kies adopted a fee-only model. Under the model, the firm charges a fee based on a combination of half of the client's net worth and 1 percent of the client's adjusted gross income as opposed to charging by a percentage of assets under management, or AUM.
"We don't make any commissions for sales, we charge a fee," Kurtz said.
In an April 2015 article in Financial Planning magazine, Kurtz said the previous payment model "wasn't representing what we believed our value was to the client."
Best practices
With more than 30 years in financial planning, Kurtz has seen the industry evolve. "It used to be 'don't worry about it, we'll take care of you,'" he said of the days of pensions and defined benefits.
The advent of the 401(k) and the decline of defined benefits, put individuals in the position of managing their money — people not experienced in money management, he said. Relying on your employer "is not enough today."
Today, he said conversations with clients center around preparing for the future, their life goals as well as uncertainty. "We keep getting better at what we do — helping people with their money."
The merger with five other financial planning firms and a CPA office allows each office to reap the benefits of the best practices of the others, Kies said.
"When you get more professionals together collaborating, you get more opportunity to specialize more," he said, adding that technology has given clients access to more expertise through video conferencing and other tools. "We're committed to having the right people in the room at the right time."
One of its new niches is the financial psychology expertise of Dr. Marty Martin, a psychologist who worked with the Chicago office, Kurtz said. With expertise in the areas of applied behavioral finance and socially responsible investing, he brings a new skill set to the combined offices.
"Our feeling is everyone needs someone to talk about life and money because they're intertwined," he said.