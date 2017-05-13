Roger Pulford remembers standing in the parking lot outside of Porkies Restaurant in Silvis and crying as the restaurant he has co-owned for 30 years burned the morning of Feb. 13.
The fire started in an exhaust fan over the fryers at about 5 a.m. The building at 130 1st Ave. suffered extensive smoke damage.
“Scott Cully, the pastor at Faith Walk World Outreach Center here in Silvis heard what was happening on the radio and he came by and prayed with me in the parking lot,” Pulford said. “He helped me a lot.”
Pulford has co-owned Porkies with Mark Petersen since it opened in November 1987, and they stood together Thursday with their employees in a newly renovated business ready for their grand reopening on Friday.
“There was never a moment when we didn’t want to come back,” Petersen said.
“It was tough putting things back together,” Pulford said. “I never thought of giving up because it’s all I know.”
Pulford’s wife, Barb, said the stress levels over the past several months have been high.
The shell of the building was fine, Roger Pulford said. “I think this building is 51 years old,” he said.
But the interior had to be virtually redone, and it is shiny and new from front to back.
Doug Streeter, project manager for Werner Restoration, which handled the project, said that in a lot of projects, such as a fire restoration, buildings have to brought up to the new code.
“When you see what a fire can do, when you see how much damage smoke causes, then you understand why the codes are there and why we have to bring the building’s up to date,” Streeter said.
At what is known as a soft opening held Thursday, a great many of Porkies’ regulars sat at the tables eating their tenderloins and fries.
Sitting in center table were members of a group that for an untold number of years has met at Porkies every morning for coffee, food and plenty of fun conversation. They call their group the 8 O’clock Crowd.
“We’ve been coming here for years,” said Larry Parker, of East Moline. “I can’t remember when it started, but it’s been our morning ritual for years.”
When the place burned down, Parker said, they had to go elsewhere.
“We went everywhere,” said Larry Vallejo. “We’d pick a place to go and meet there. We even tried McDonald’s.”
When asked if they thought of finding a new place to roost, Vallejo responded forcefully, “No, hell no.”
“No place could take the place of here,” said Gale Phillips.
The renovations and new equipment exceeded $200,000, according to Werner Restoration. The majority of that expense was covered by insurance.
Petersen said Porkies will be holding a week-long 30th anniversary celebration beginning Monday and culminating on Saturday.