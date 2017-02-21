BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 20 years after Bay City officials first cited one of the city's most blighted buildings for multiple code violations, it is being torn down.
Crews were at the 102-year-old Fletcher Oil building last week to take down metal roofing. The decision to tear down the blighted structure came after pressure from city officials who argued the building has fallen into disrepair for too long, The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2kHkH22 ) reported.
"It has been long enough," Bay City Manager Rick Finn said. "This building is damaging the city and damaging that neighborhood."
The city held a dangerous building public hearing last month which resulted in the City Commission giving building owner Bill Fletcher 60 days to raze the structure at his expense.
Commissioner Jim Irving says the structure "has to be the poster child for the biggest blighted buildings in the city."
The building has sat vacant since about 1990, and has had a lengthy history with the city in terms of citations. While the city had aggressively cited the building from 1998 to 2001, little was done the next nine years to see it repaired or demolished. Bay City decided to further document the building starting in 2010.
"It has become literally an attractive nuisance," city code enforcer Sue Coggins said. "Not a week goes by that I don't hear about that building."
Fletcher has contracted a Grand Rapids company to do the specialized demolition.
"This is a place I've been coming my whole life," Fletcher said. "But I'll be happy when this whole thing is taken care of."
