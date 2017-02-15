MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A utility official says a Michigan power plant that was damaged last year by a massive fire should be fully restored by July.
Detroit-based DTE Energy Co.'s St. Clair Power Plant in East China Township was shut down in August because of the fire that started in a coal-fired generating unit. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports (http://bwne.ws/2ljlhqX ) large-scale repairs are still underway.
Trevor Lauer, DTE Electric president, gave an update Tuesday at an Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County luncheon in Marysville.
The plant about 40 miles northeast of Detroit is located along the St. Clair River along the U.S. border with Canada.
Lauer says the utility also plans to move forward on seeking approvals for a proposed $1 billion natural gas plant in East China Township.
