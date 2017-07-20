NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Sears Holdings Corp., up 92 cents to $9.60
The retailer said it will sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa.
Abbott Laboratories, up $1.42 to $50.85
The maker of infant formula, drugs and medical devices reported second-quarter results that were better than expected.
PPG Industries Inc., down $6.88 to $106.72
The industrial coatings maker reported weak sales, and like rival Sherwin-Williams, high costs hurt its results.
Avista Corp., up $8.95 to $52.28
The utility company will be bought by Ontario power company Hydro One for $5.3 billion, or $53 a share.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $3.68 to $65.01
The trucking company posted a smaller second-quarter profit than analysts had hoped for.
United Rentals Inc., up $3.84 to $122.54
The equipment rental company raised its sales forecast after the amount of equipment being rented climbed in the second quarter.
Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $24.91 to $238.62
The manager of loyalty and rewards programs cut its profit forecast because of weak results from its brand loyalty business.
Qualcomm Inc., down $2.81 to $53.97
The chipmaker had a solid third quarter, but investors were concerned that Apple and another customers aren't making license payments.
MGM Resorts International, up 94 cents to $33.73
The casino and hotel operator was added to the Standard & Poor's 500 index.