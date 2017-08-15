Pressured by government, Uber agrees to protect rider data

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a sign marks a pick up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber has agreed to protect customer data and audit the use of rider information in order to settle a complaint filed by the federal government. The Federal Trade Commission says Uber deceived customers by failing to secure data on where riders traveled and neglecting to monitor employee access to the information. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)