OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A private equity firm is buying communications firm West Corp. for $2 billion.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Tuesday that Apollo Global Management had agreed to pay West investors $23.50 per share in cash. When debt is included, the companies say the deal is worth $5.1 billion.
West spokesman Dave Pleiss told the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qZRdQE ) no immediate changed were planned at the company that employs about 1,200.
West has been reviewing its strategic options since last November.
West has promising units that run employee wellness programs and send out safety alerts to school parents. It also has a telephone conference-call business that is facing numerous competitors.
In 2015, West sold off its telephone call center business to Alorica for $275 million.