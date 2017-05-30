DETROIT (AP) — Shares of General Motors are rising as a proxy fight escalates between the company and an activist shareholder who wants to split its shares into two classes.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital said Tuesday that it's sending a letter to shareholders emphasizing that the stock price has barely grown since GM's initial public offering at $33 seven years ago.

GM pointed out last week that two independent, corporate evaluation firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, recommended against the proposal.

Shares of GM rose 1 percent to $33.40 shortly after the opening bell.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Greenlight's plan would create one dividend-paying stock and one "capital allocation" stock designed for growth. GM says the stock split is too risky.

A vote will take place in one week at the annual shareholders meeting on June 6.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags