The Quad-City International Airport posted an 18 percent decrease in passenger enplanements for May amid increasing airfares and corporate travel cutbacks, airport officials announced Tuesday.
"We had a dismal May as it relates to enplanements and deplanements," Aviation Director Bruce Carter told the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority at its regular meeting.
May's enplanements fell from 32,878 in 2016 to 27,056 last month. Total passengers — enplanements and deplanements combined — were down 19 percent in May to 53,977. That compares with 66,289 total passengers for the same period a year ago.
Year-to-date, enplanements are down 9 percent to 134,994 so far this year.
After the meeting, Carter confirmed that airfares have risen in past months, particularly on the legacy airlines. When air fares increase, he said "leisure travelers are looking at whether they should drive or fly."
Passenger numbers also are impacted by a continued decline in business travel, including by area corporations, such as Deere & Co. and Hon, and the University of Iowa, he said.
In addition, the airport's May 2016 enplanements include travelers who used the now discontinued service to Washington, D.C. "Last year we had 1,200 passengers going to D.C. in May," he said, adding that hurts the monthly comparison. The service ended in June 2016.
Carter said efforts continue to investigate restoring the service to Washington, D.C. "We are pursing other options to D.C., but nothing has transpired."
Cathie Rochau, the airport's marketing representative, said May's 18-percent decline marks the largest percentage decline for enplanements since November 2011. That month enplanements fell 22 percent year-over-year. That decline came a year after AirTran ended Quad-City service to Atlanta. Then in January 2012, AirTran exited the Quad-City market altogether ending its remaining flights to Orlando, Florida.
Looking to this summer, Carter said fortunately, the airlines' schedules show no planned decreases in frequency of service. In fact, he added that interest already is growing in Allegiant Airlines resumed service to Punta Gorda, Florida, which begins in Dec. 15.
According to Carter, the airport's consultant, Trillion Aviation, will be conducting a leakage study in July to identified the movement of passengers to airports in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines or Midway and O'Hare in Chicago.
In other business, the airport authority:
- Unanimously approved a raise for Ken Carley, assistant director of aviation and operations, after meeting in executive session. His salary will increase from $111,000 to $120,000. It is retroactive to April 1, 2017.
- Learned from Carter that contractors working on various construction projects on the airport have received letters from the State of Illinois' Division of Aeronautics warning that their projects could be shut down if the state does not reach a new budget. The Illinois Department of Transportation issued a warning last week, as it did the previous year, that work on construction projects with state funding will stop June 30 if there is no resolution. "This isn't just the airport, it's projects like John Deere Road," he said.