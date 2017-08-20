The Quad-City International Airport will hold a live emergency drill on Thursday that will involve several other Quad-City mutual aid agencies.
The exercise, required every three years under Federal Aviation Administration regulations, will be from 8-10 a.m. Residents living on the east side and west side of the airport should expect to see and hear a number of emergency vehicles on the airport.
In addition, brief traffic stops may occur along Airport Road about 8:30 a.m. to allow participating emergency vehicles to enter the airport.
As part of the drill, volunteers have been recruited to role-play as injured passengers.
Airport officials plan post updates on their social media that morning, but will clearly state it is a drill.