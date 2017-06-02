Two western Illinois communities will raise funds for Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities while supporting their area veterans with separate events June 10 and June 11.
Shave for the Brave, a nonprofit organization in Galesburg, Illinois, will hold its third annual Beards and Brews event June 10 at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. On June 11, Bishop Hill will host its own benefit. A Salute to our Veterans, on June 11 in the village park.
Proceeds from both events will benefit Honor Flight, which transports area war veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor.
Crystal Wilson, Shave for the Brave's president and co-founder, said this year's event runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the fairgrounds, which is a new location. A party bus, available to all ages, will provide transportation between Galesburg and the fairgrounds.
Beards and Brews will include a motorcycle show from 4-8 p.m. with a contest and judging at 6:30 p.m. with the signature shaving event at 4 p.m. Participants can still sign up until that day and must raise a minimum of $100 in donations to be involved.
"We trim or shave anything from the neck up," she said, adding "Girls can participate if they cut four or more inches off in a ponytail style haircut."
The event, which involves licensed barbers and hairstylists, and other Shave for the Brave events have raised more than $84,000 since 2014. Dedicated to Honor Flight, the group's efforts have sent 160 veterans on a flight, including an entire flight sponsored by Shave for the Brave in 2016, Wilson said.
Beards and Brews also will include food vendors, a beer tent, outdoor games and four bands from the surrounding area: Past Curfew, an 80s rock band; Dan and Austin, a two-man acoustic band; The Rock'n Papas, a 70s and 80s rock band; and the headliner, the country band Staggard.
Admission to Beards and Brews is free.
For more information, contact 309-299-4948 or email shave4thebravehf@gmail.com.
In Bishop Hill, the community will continue its support with its annual event A Salute to our Veterans benefit. Over the past seven years, Bishop Hill has collected more than $80,000 for Honor Flight.
The benefit, which kicks off with a barbecue rib dinner at 3 p.m. in the park, is being organized by the Filling Station Restaurant. Honor Flight representatives also will be on hand to answer questions and accept applications.
Other festivities include arrival of the Illinois Patriot Guard and Legion Riders at 3:30 p.m.; an invocation and Presentation of Colors by area VFW and American Legion Groups at 4 p.m.; and several other speakers. Other activities include patriotic music, a live auction and a 21-gun salute and Taps.
To donate auction items, make a financial donation or to volunteer, call Linda Spring at 309-927-3355.