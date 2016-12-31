Throughout the Quad-Cities, 2016 could best be described as a year of a new beginnings and some lost opportunities.
The region's landscape changed as Rhythm City and Isle of Capri both moved from their longtime gaming boats to new land-based casinos. Alcoa Davenport Works began a new life as Arconic. Exelon's Quad-Cities Station got the news it had waited for with new Illinois energy reform.
The longtime Lodge, formerly Jumer's Castle Lodge, was demolished for new development. Both Restoration St. Louis' City Square project in downtown Davenport and the future passenger rail facility and Element hotel in downtown Moline, collectively known as The Q, moved forward with construction.
But in the losses column, the Quad-Cities saw Rock Island lose out on a new Walmart store and a long-fought-for-flight between the Quad-Cities and Washington, D.C., have a short life.
Here's a look at a few of the top business stories in 2016:
Arconic emerges as Alcoa divides
After nearly seven decades, the Alcoa name disappeared to make way for the new company's name, Arconic.
The mammoth plant in Riverdale, now known as Arconic Davenport Works, became part of the new company that was created when Alcoa Inc. officially split into two, publicly traded companies Nov. 1. Alcoa Corp. remained the name for the commodity side of the aluminum business, while the manufactured products side assumed the Arconic Inc. name.
Gathered in front of the new black Arconic entrance sign, a crowd of more than 50 business and community leaders, elected officials, and employees celebrated the new beginning. Company leaders reminded supporters of the plant's pride in their past as Alcoa and the strong future it holds as Arconic.
Not only did the company's popular Eaglecam assume the Arconic name, but the two new eaglets, Sky and Star, became part of a scientific study last May with West Virginia University and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Wildlife experts arrived on the Riverdale plant's property in May to band the young birds with special GPS transmitters that will collect flight pattern data as part of the Midwest Bald Eagle Project.
Q2030 sets region on united path
The words "cool, creative, connected, prosperous," and "Quad-Citizen" became part of the region's vernacular in 2016 with the rollout of a new strategic plan.
Known as the Q2030 Regional Action Plan, the plan was kicked off at a community event June 30 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Described as "a game-changer," the plan is designed to grow the region's jobs, investments and economic opportunity for all by encouraging "Quad-Citizens" to think and act in cool, creative, connected and prosperous ways.
Driven by the efforts of three volunteer co-chairs, a steering committee and the Regional Opportunities Council of the Quad-Cities Chamber, the Q2030 plan was two years in the making. It has been endorsed by more than 200 community leaders, stakeholders, as well as businesses, government, non-profit and civic organizations.
Moving forward, a cross-section of Quad-Citizens are working out more detailed plans to advance the region within four priorities: Cool Places; Creative People; Connected Region; and Prosperous Economy.
Ag downturn hits Deere workforce
Faced with continued pressure on its agricultural and construction equipment markets, Deere & Co. initiated several rounds of layoffs in the Quad-Cities and Midwest last year as well as a voluntary employee separation program.
Over 2016, the Moline-based manufacturer announced new layoffs at its Davenport and Dubuque construction and forestry plants; East Moline Harvester Works; and at its Iowa plants in Dubuque, Ankeny, Davenport and Waterloo. Across the Midwest, nearly 1,800 hourly manufacturing workers remained on layoff, including 800 at the various Quad-City production plants, when Deere announced year-end earnings in late November.
Also as part of its earnings report, Deere announced that it had offered a voluntary employee separation program to its U.S. salaried workforce. About 6,000 salaried workers — or half its U.S. workforce — were eligible. The company did not say how many accepted the program.
It was Deere's first broad-based separation program since 2009, when 800 workers left the company. The majority of the separations were effective Nov. 28. The program was rolled out to employees in September and October. The criteria was not disclosed.
While company officials called fiscal 2016 one of Deere's ten-best years in both sales and earnings, it was the lowest year-end operating profit since 2009. Company officials forecast that the slumping ag downturn may be nearing bottom.
Celebrated Q-C-to-D.C. flight ends
Only five months into a new Q-C-to-D.C. flight, United Airlines announced in March that it would discontinue the air service in June.
The flight, which the community had rallied behind for years to bring to the Quad-Cities, did not produce the passenger numbers needed.
To land the service, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and the Quad-City International Airport had secured a $1.9 million subsidy through federal, state and local monies to be used as a revenue guarantee. It included a $1.5 million annual subsidy approved by the Illinois General Assembly for three years.
But with flights only being half-full, airport officials said the subsidy was set to run out in just eight or nine months. The United Express flight, operated by TransStates Airlines on a 50-seat Embraer E145 aircraft, began with a ceremonial send-off Oct. 26, 2015.
New legislation saves Exelon, jobs
With years of lobbying for new energy reform behind it, the future of Exelon's Quad-Cities Station came down to a bipartisan, 11th-hour action as the Illinois General Assembly passed the Future Energy Jobs Bill got on the final day of its fall veto session.
The new legislation, which Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law Dec. 7 before 1,200 supporters in Port Byron, ensures Exelon's nearby Quad-Cities Station and its Clinton, Illinois, station will stay open for at least another decade. The two plants, which together employ 1,500 workers, had faced closure without new energy legislation: Clinton in 2017 and Quad-Cities in 2018.
Exelon employees, who have lived under a cloud of uncertainty for the past couple years, rejoiced at the passage not only for securing the plant's future but for allowing them to move on with their lives.
Exelon has said the $235 million in annual subsidies were warranted because nuclear generation is a clean energy like subsidized wind and solar power. But critics continued to call the measure "a bailout" for a profitable company.