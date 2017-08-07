The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding area businesses and individuals during its annual meeting Aug. 16 at the iWireless Center.
This year's awards include The Quad-Cities Innovation in Talent Development award for business with less than 50 employees and for businesses with more than 50 employees; The Quad-Citizen award and The Q2030 award.
The Quad-Cities Innovation in Talent Development awards recognize businesses that have demonstrated current internal workforce development and established a reputation as a company where employees flourish. The award recipients are technology firm Twin State Technical Services (less than 50 employees) and audit, tax and consulting firm RSM US LLP (more than 50 employees).
Honorable mentions for commitment to talent development include Bush Construction, City of Davenport, Estes Construction, Integrity Integrated, Mandala Integrative Health, Manpower, MediaLink, Molyneaux, Robert Half, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, Russell, St. Ambrose University, Terracon and Van Meter.
Reverend Dwight Ford, pastor of Grace City Church, will receive The Quad-Citizen Award for championing the Quad-Cities region.
The Q2030 Award will be given to River Bend Foodbank for its work to make the Quad-Cities a hunger-free community by collaborating – a core tenant of Q2030 - on a set of hunger-reduction strategies.
The YP Think Tank also will receive a Q2030 award. The think tank is a 15-member leadership body of the Young Professionals of the Quad-Cities, a division of the Quad-Cities Chamber.
Bonin Bough is the keynote speaker for the event. Bough is one of the world’s foremost-awarded marketing executives and host of CNBC’s Cleveland Hustles, author of Txt Me (646) 759-1837 and one of the youngest C-suite executives in a Fortune 50 company.
The meeting will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16, and is open to the public. Tickets cost $75 for Chamber members or $85 for non-members. Registration is required. To register, visit quadcitieschamber.com or call 563-823-2676.