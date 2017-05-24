Iowa Quad-City companies and communities are invited to join the State of Iowa this fall on a trade and investment mission to Israel aimed at building new relationships between the two.
Sponsored by the International Trade Office of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA, the trade mission will be Sept. 6-13 to Jerusalem and Tel-Aviv. It is anticipated Iowa's new governor, Kim Reynolds, will lead the mission, IEDA officials said.
"The delegation will be a mix of those supporting the governor's official delegation and some companies looking for their own personal agenda to further their sales or partnerships," said Peggy Kerr, IEDA's international marketing manager.
She estimated between 20 and 30 participants will join what would be the first Iowa governor-led mission to Israel.
Tina Hoffman, IEDA's marketing and communications director, said the state has been conducting various trade missions for years. "Israel is fairly new for us, we've been in China and Japan... But we're always looking for those new emerging markets."
As part of its role, the state will arrange one-on-one appointments in Israel for the participating Iowa companies. "That is part of why we do these — to connect Iowa companies with companies in other countries," she said.
Kerr said Israel's entrepreneurial and startup culture is attractive to Iowa companies looking to expand. In addition, the mission coincides with WATEC Israel 2017 - the Water Technology & Environment Control Exhibition & Conference, Sept. 12-14. "So it's an opportunity for communities in Iowa to learn what Israel has done in the areas of water treatment and water quality."
The United States is Israel's largest single-country trade partner. Cut diamonds, high-technology equipment and pharmaceuticals are among its leading exports, according to IEDA. Its major imports include crude oil, grains, raw materials and military equipment. Israel also is known for its successes in overcoming the limitations with its water resources.
Hoffman said there has been interest from many partners and companies across Iowa. But the mission is of particular interest to the America Israel Economic Forum Quad-Cities.
The nonprofit organization has been working to forge more business relationships and partnerships between Israel and the Quad-Cities. The forum is an extension of the America Israel Economic Forum in Chicago, the educational arm of the American Israel Chamber of Commerce, also in Chicago.
"We'd like to have at least three companies from the Quad-Cities go (on the trade mission), because our overall goal is to get three joint ventures or companies located here, or Quad-City companies located there," said Tom McGovern, chairman of the Quad-City forum.
McGovern, who plans to make the trip, said Iowa companies involved in cyber security, water, agricultural technology or advancing manufacturing "could benefit from working with Israeli companies."
Currently, he said there are no Israeli companies with operations in the Quad-Cities. "We're excited that the State of Iowa is willing to work with Israel and help develop commerce between (the two)," he added.
Kerr pointed out that "building relationships does take time, it is not an immediate return. It may take months, years after the trade mission to culminate a transaction."