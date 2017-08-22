Quad-City business, education and community representatives provided a healthy list of ideas Tuesday for improving the region's economy, readying its workforce and strengthening its future.
At an economic roundtable with U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., more than 40 participants identified challenges and potential solutions to growing the region. Issues to address, the participants said, range from infrastructure to education, workforce readiness and investment, business-education partnerships, rural investment, population growth, attraction of younger people and more.
Bustos, who convened the cross-section of industry leaders from her 17th Congressional District, said the goal was identify legislative priorities important to the Quad-Cities as well as collect ideas to discuss at a district-wide economic summit planned for Nov. 17 at Augustana College.
"What we all know in the Quad-Cities is nothing happens unless we all work together,'' she said promoting collaboration among the different entities present.
The event, held at Black Hawk College, drew representatives of business, government, education (K-12 to higher ed), health care, manufacturing, labor, transportation, agriculture and economic development.
Durbin, who visited the Rock Island Arsenal before the event, recalled how the Quad-Cities organized and unified 20 years ago to save the arsenal. Now, he said efforts are being focused on using its 160,000 square feet of vacant office space. The morning discussion, focused on "How do we bring the Department of Defense and the Department of the Army to fill that space."
Touting the Democrats' economic agenda, A Better Deal for the Heartland, Bustos discussed the party's plans to create 10 million full-time, good-paying jobs. "We are going to fight for better jobs, better wages and a better future for people."
In fact, jobs, workforce training and future workers were at the heart of much of the roundtable discussion.
Asked to identify their No. 1 economic idea, the participants pointed to infrastructure as one of the most critical needs. They were focused on roads, the waterway and its aging locks and dam, and high-speed internet access. Participants said that is needed especially in the district's rural areas but also in pockets of Rock Island, Milan and the neighboring towns.
United Township Superintendent Jay Morrow said his district, like many of the rural school districts, is struggling to attract new teachers. "We can't find teachers, and we pay well,'' he said.
Others spoke of the need to improve collaboration between education and business as well as offer more resources to help students understand the scope of careers that exist in the region.
DeAnne Bloomberg, manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau, said she spends more of her time in career development with young people.
"I work with a lot of young people and help them explore their strengths ... they don't know where they want to go (in their future)."
Yet others spoke of job openings and not enough trained workers. Bill Ratzburg, Deere & Co.'s economic development program director, said John Deere has 350 jobs open across the United States that need to be filled. Many of those jobs, he said require certifications beyond high school.
Dino Leone, who was represents labor, turned attention to pay levels. "It's not minimum wage. We need to call it poverty wage,'' he said, adding thousands of families work minimum-wage jobs and cannot make it. "It's time to share the wealth."
Henry Marquard, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce's government affairs director, said the chamber continues to hear about the skills gap among employers, yet there is underemployment. "So there is a workforce out there, but we are not connecting with it."
Another common concern was the lack of diversity in the Quad-Cities, which some said young people are seeking in their careers and communities. "Make that a priority,'' Bustos told the crowd. "Because we have to make every sector of our community thrive."
In an interview after the roundtable, Bustos said the importance of collaboration was loud and clear. "I think the common denominator was the importance of making sure our educators, K-12, community colleges and 4-year colleges are working with our private sector."
Bustos said she was surprised to learn of the teacher shortage in the rural areas. "That was news and I think we need to take it back," she said.
The clear consensus was "on investing in our infrastructure and broadening our definition of infrastructure so broadband (internet) was included." Bustos added that when 20 million-plus Americans lack high-speed internet, "you realize it's a pretty big problem. If the solutions were easy, it would have been done by now. That's is going to take a collaborative approach."
The roundtable was the first of three she will host in the 17th Congressional District. The others will be today in Peoria and Thursday in Rockford.