Recommendations for updating Iowa's liquor laws would level the playing field in the state's alcohol industry, according to Garrett Burchett, the owner of a LeClaire distillery and a member of the governor's task force reviewing the state's laws.
After nearly six months of study involving state agencies, public meetings and testimony from a variety of stakeholders, the working group appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad has issued a list of five recommendations:
• Create greater parity among beer, wine and spirits manufacturers.
• Streamline licensing for Iowa beer manufacturers and wholesalers.
• Allow a limited expansion of off-premises retail privileges for retailers manufacturing beer.
• Increase collaboration between the Iowa Alcohol Beverages Commission and the Iowa Wine and Beer Promotion Board.
• Endorse a further review of licensing, administrative actions and administrative appeals for reform opportunities.
"What it would do is create parity between us, the breweries and wineries, which is what we are looking for," said Burchett, an owner and manager of Mississippi River Distilling Co.
His business would be affected by three of the changes, including removing a production cap imposed on distilleries and allowing distilleries to sell drinks of what it produces as well as more bottles per customer. Under the proposed change, the distiller could sell a 12-bottle case per person, per day.
"Right now, we can do two bottles," he said.
"Now if you walk into a brewery or a winery, you assume you can have a pint of beer or a glass of wine. At a distillery, that is not the case — you can have a tasting and that's it," said Burchett, who has worked for five years to get the Iowa laws changed.
In August, Branstad ordered the review of Iowa's alcohol laws by a working group, headed by Stephen Larson, administrator of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, and the state's Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham. The group was tasked to balance the needs of a rapidly expanding growth industry of "micro-enterprises" with state regulations and social concerns.
In issuing the group's findings, Larson and Durham wrote, "We feel that these recommendations will create greater economic opportunities for our local entrepreneurs, make it easier and more efficient for Iowans to conduct business with state government, make Iowa's alcohol laws easier to understand and enforce, and result in public policy that continues to protect the health and safety of Iowans."
Burchett said the recommendations had the support of distilleries, wineries, breweries, restaurants and the retail industry, but the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association remained opposed.
"And they're a strong lobby,'' he said. "There's still politics involved."
The group took into consideration testimony from Iowa and national alcohol manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, public health and public safety representatives, prevention advocates, law enforcement and the public.
"It's nice to have a third-party validate what we have been seeking," Burchett said. "Now, it's up to the legislators to make that change."