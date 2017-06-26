Two engineering firms with roots that trace back 70 years have merged in the Quad-Cities.
IMEG Corp., and Missman Inc., merged to expand regional service offerings in engineering, design and construction-related services. The Missman firm includes civil engineers, and the IMEG firm has mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineers, among other specialties.
"Over the course of the last two years, especially the last 14 months, we've been trying to grow and expand our services aggressively," said Pat Eikenberry, Missman president and CEO. He was in the process of negotiating with another firm when Paul VanDuyne, IMEG's president, called to ask about a merger.
"We are very excited to advance our relationship with Missman," VanDuyne said. "Through this merger, we have created a unique strategic opportunity by combining Missman’s multiple years of civil and structural engineering expertise with IMEG’s expansive building design capabilities.
"We will remain focused on providing engineering services to our customers — strengthening our core regional teams to build on our offerings and deliver even greater value.”
Eikenberry, a civil engineer, has been with Missman since 1984 and was named president in 2009. He calls IMEG a valued partner, and said the firms have a shared history in the Quad-Cities.
"This merger will broaden and deepen our existing industry specializations, enabling us to offer more comprehensive services tailored to our clients," he said.
Missman is providing construction engineering and inspection services for the new $1.4 billion Interstate 74 bridge project. The firm also is part of the team working on the $80 million Mississippi River replacement bridge between Savanna, Illinois and Sabula, Iowa.
Missman was founded in 1946 as C.D Missman & Associates by Cliff Missman. The name changed over the years and in 2011, became Missman Inc. The company has 60 employees and offices in Rock Island and Bettendorf, as well as Rockford and DeKalb, Illinois.
IMEG, formerly KJWW Engineering Consultants, was founded in 1961 by Walter Kimmel. KJWW merged with TTG Engineers of Pasadena, Calif., in 2015 and was later renamed IMEG. Paul VanDuyne is president and CEO, and the corporate headquarters are in Rock Island.
It employs more than 1,000 and is one of the top five largest building engineering firms in the country.
The two firms have worked together for about 33 years, Eikenberry said, and this is now a formalized relationship. "We first discussed this topic in the 1990s," he said.
Missman will retain its name, and it will be the same people and the same services, Eikenberry said.
But clients will now benefit from an increased depth of knowledge and services.
"We want to make it easy for our clients," Van Duyne said, adding that most of the IMEG clients are architects.
"When they need a service, all they have to do is to call one location," he said. In addition to having a large workforce, IMEG engineers are in teams, for health care, education, industrial, science and technology and corporate office buildings.
There is quite a bit of business, especially in the civil engineering sector," Van Duyne said.
"We actually plan to expand our workforce in the Quad-Cities," Eikenberry said. "We are extremely busy, and with the addition expertise that IMEG has, we can recruit engineers from across the country, and that will really benefit our organization."