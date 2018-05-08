Around $6.4 million in booked business will bring hundreds of tractors, mayors and sports enthusiasts to the Quad-Cities this summer, according to the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This week, president and CEO Joe Taylor announced the bureau has booked around 20 conferences and events set to take place in the Quad-Cities this summer, beginning later this month. Among the usual events, such as the NAIA Men's Golf Championship, he pointed out the Great Iowa Tractor Ride will be in the Quad-Cities for the first time.
From June 25 to 27, Des Moines-based WHO NewsRadio will bring 550 tractors to visit and travel around Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf.
"Normally they don't have the tractor rides this far east, and they occur mostly in central Iowa," Taylor said. "So having this event will certainly be fun, unique and different. It's not that often you see a few hundred tractors come to your community. They'll be touring the region, so this is not something that benefits one hotel or one city. This is how tourism spreads its wealth."
Another event Taylor is proud to bring to the region, he said, is the annual Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative meeting taking place in September. He said 100 mayors, who serve cities along the Mississippi River, will spend three days in the area.
"We're hoping, and counting on, that they'll come back home and say this was a great destination and we learned from the Quad-Cities," he said. "It demonstrates our leadership in bringing tourism to the Quad-Cities."
He said the summer travel season is a significant boost for the local economy.
"Visitors come and invest in our community through taxes and fees, like hotel/motel taxes, sales taxes, casino taxes, food and beverage taxes. The list goes on and on," Taylor said. "So when visitors are coming to our community and opening their wallets and purses to make expenditures here, that means we, as residents, aren't paying those taxes and fees. In effect, it becomes tax relief for us."
In a news release, he said travel and tourism supports 8,130 jobs in the Quad-Cities, ranging from airline and hotel employees to restaurant and retail workers.
Other events planned this summer include the annual Coca-Cola Collectors Club Convention, Planet Funk Con and the Boys Illinois State Baseball Tournament.