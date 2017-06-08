The Quad-City International Airport's governing board indicated Thursday that it wants to "hold the line on taxes" but also re-structure its budget.
Sitting as the Internal Affairs Committee of the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority, airport commissioners made it clear that the board's policy has been to avoid raising taxes. But members also showed support for utilizing separate tax levies, as allowed by law, to pay for mandated costs without increasing taxes.
At a committee meeting a month ago, airport staff had recommended that the authority consider new tax levies as a means of raising an additional $1 million to improve the airport's financial picture.
Commissioner John Malvik, chair of the internal affairs committee, said Thursday that the issue arose when the board "charged the staff to find ways to reduce operating costs or increase revenue for the airport."
But the use of the specific tax levies, he said "is a separate issue from raising taxes. That is a budget issue."
In May, Angela Burch, the airport's controller, told the committee that the airport could begin levying, by law, for other items such as: auditing, pensions, unemployment insurance, Social Security, tort liability and workers compensation. Currently, the airport only levies for expenses with the corporate tax (general tax), which is capped, and pays for those mandated costs from that levy.
"The question before the board is should we be utilizing all those separate tax levies that the statute allows use of ...," Malvik said. "There are certain expenses we are mandated to pay and they were not meant to be paid out of the general fund. They are now."
The board now is considering adding the levies, without raising additional taxes.
In an interview after the meeting, he said the board was looking at "are we structured fiscally, the way we should be structured? And that answer is 'no.'"
Malvik said the airport is looking to structure its budget as other local governments in Rock Island and across Illinois do, such as including municipalities, counties and school districts. "The practice of every unit of local government is to have separate tax levies for these items."
"Does not mean we want to increase taxes, no," he said after the meeting. "The policy of the board has been to hold the line on taxes and not increase taxes."
Under the initial proposal, which never advanced to regular airport authority meeting, the new levies would have increased the airport portion of a Rock Island County taxpayer from 1 percent to an estimated 1.4 percent. The owner of a home with $150,000 assessed valuation would have seen taxes for the airport's portion raise from $112 to $197.
But after the meeting, Burch said the board's decision to not increase taxes now means the airport "will reallocate from the corporate levy for the other levies." Ultimately, she said that "would mean a reduction for the corporate levy."
In a one-page prepared statement released after the meeting, the airport said: "If the airport authority taxes the same total amount of money in the upcoming budget that was taxed for the current budget with the additional levies, then the answer is no, taxes will not increase.
"If more money is sought for airport operations in the upcoming budget than in last year's budget, then taxes would increase. Whether taxes will increase or remain the same will not be known until the upcoming budget is approved," the statement said.
But during the meeting, commissioners went to work on further trimming the proposed fiscal 2018 budget, which will be approved in July.
Burch presented a draft $25.828 million budget for FY18, which is lower than the current year's $27.43 million budget. However, as the commissioners and staff went down each budget line, they identified at least another $150,000 in cuts, including reducing a residential property acquisition fund by $100,000 and delaying the replacement of a $45,000 dump truck.
Burch said the adjustments will be made and a new draft presented to the board.
But Malvik said, in the interview, there is a long-term issue of how the airport is funded. "We're looking at a much longer range plan on how to explore how we can expand the tax base."
That current taxing structure, which taxes Rock Island County taxpayers living in seven townships, he added, "was when this was a small municipal airport. That is not what it is today. It is a large regional airport. It needs to be operated as a regional airport, structured like a regional airport and funded like a regional airport."
Commissioners previously have suggested the airport look at the untaxed townships as well as possibly expanding the taxing district to Scott County, which also benefits from the presence of a regional airport. But those options would require approval beyond the commision's authority.
Malvik said the airport's financial situation is important to the entire region "because the airport is a huge driver of the Quad-City economy."
The airport's statement added "To remain competitive, it is critical that our airport provide physical facilities and services to the airlines at a cost that is comparable to, or better than, other airports with whom we compete for customers."
"We need to find a method where people who get the benefit of the airport are actually supporting it," Malvik said. "It should not be on the backs of property owners in seven townships in Rock Island County."