The Quad-City unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in November as the area continued to see a decline in non-farm jobs and as both the number of people employed and unemployed decreased, a state labor analyst said.
According to statistics from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Quad-City region's unemployment rate last month was down 0.9 percent from a year ago when it was 5.7 percent.
"The last time it was equal or lower in November was 2007," said Tom Austin an agency representative. "It's been awhile since you've had this low of an unemployment rate, so that is a positive sign."
However, he said the shrinking labor force can be seen as a negative. "It might be individuals who are retiring. They may be going back for education to improve their job opportunities. They may have moved and they may have become discouraged."
Last month, an estimated 9,120 Quad-Citians were unemployed, down from 10,947 a year ago. Meanwhile, the number of those employed fell from 181,177 a year ago to 179,148 in November.
"It's always a positive to have your unemployment rate drop, but when you look at why in the Quad-Cities it is due to declines in the labor force,'' he said. Austin added that the decreasing labor force follows the declining nonfarm payrolls.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
In the Quad-Cities, total non-farm employment decreased by 1,700 over the year from 182,800 non-farm jobs a year ago to 181,100 in November. The largest declines were seen in professional-business services and manufacturing sectors, which both lost 1,100 jobs over the year. Also posting a decline was the leisure-hospitality sector, which lost 400 jobs.
Austin said declines are in "several areas the Quad-Cities has seen declines in for a long time, particularly manufacturing and business services."
Sectors showing growth over the year included government (+800), and construction and educational-health services, both up 200 jobs.
The local unemployment rate outperformed the Illinois unemployment rate of 5.3 percent last month, which was a decrease from 5.8 percent a year ago.