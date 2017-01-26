Unemployment numbers for the Davenport-Rock Island-Moline Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 5.5 percent in December, falling from 5.9 percent in December 2015.
But that drop is not what it appears in terms of workers being hired. Instead, total nonfarm jobs available contracted by 1,900 from 181,100 in December 2015 to 179,200 in December.
“The unemployment rate went down, but the number of jobs went down and the labor force went down,” said Bob Gough, of the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Illinois, the unemployment rate in December was 5.6 percent, a drop from 6.0 percent in December 2015.
The national unemployment rate in December was 4.7 percent.
“We’re losing people, we’re losing labor force, and if people are leaving the state or have dropped out of the job market, you’ll have a lower unemployment rate,” Gough said. “But you also have fewer jobs.”
In an effort to stem the flow, he said the Illinois Department of Employment Security rolled out a new mobile app called Reality Check in Springfield last week.
The app allows a person to input a career and a location in the state and the app will show what kind of lifestyle the person should have if they get the job.
“We’re trying to convince people to stick around,” Gough said. “We started out in the high schools as we’re trying to keep talented young people in the state of Illinois.”
The app tells people about jobs and the pay they can expect in Illinois if they get the education they need, he added.
The app also compares the cost of living in Illinois with the cost of living in other states, he said.
“We had kids asking about jobs and pay in other states, and we told them, “we’re doing this because we want to keep you here and that you know you can do whatever you want to do in the State of Illinois.”
The Illinois Reality Check app can be downloaded from the Android or Apple store.