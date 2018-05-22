Local community and business leaders will graduate next month from Integrity Integrated's community leadership program, the Quad-City Leadership Academy.
At 4 p.m. June 18, President and Owner of Integrity Integrated, Ginny Wilson-Peters, along with community partner Exelon Generation, will host the graduation ceremony at the Holiday Inn on Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Ten local residents have completed the four-month program, according to a news release.
Spokeswoman Shari Baker said the goal of the leadership academy is to connect local leaders with the tools they need to create positive change in the community.
The graduates include: Alyse Egan, Family Resources; Anthony Heddlesten, US Army Corps of Engineers; Ashley Hicks, Northwest Bank; Cathie Carber, QCR Holdings, Inc; Hadley Karrick, Big Brothers Big Sisters; Janet Cantrill, MetroLink; Jon Davidshofer, American Bank & Trust; Joshua Lighton, Iowa American Water; Kathryn Kuntz, Davenport Public Library; Rachel Martens, Northwest Bank; Shanese Colon, Family Resources.
The honorees will each present group projects related to community issues at the ceremony. Afterward, there will be a reception from 5 to 6 p.m., she said.
The event is free and open to the public. To attend, RSVP by calling 563-359-1099 or sbaker@integrityintegrated.com.