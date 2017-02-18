With more than a century behind it and a niche manufacturing market, Moline's Parr Instrument Co. has long earned its position as a leader in the chemical lab equipment industry.
But that did not keep Stacey Moon, its operations manager, from doing a little networking and outreach at the inaugural Hub Huddle of the Quad-Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub. Parr Instruments manufactures chemical reactors, pressure vessels, calorimeters, combustion vessels and related equipment.
"We're very proud of the talent and skill we have on the plant floor,'' she said. "I'm interested in learning more about who the local resources are."
That was a shared sentiment among many of the two dozen manufacturing executives attending the Hub Huddle at MRA in Moline earlier this month. The Hub is an initiative of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
As a huge exporter of custom-engineered parts, Moon said Parr Instruments has learned to "deliver parts faster sometimes than our competition can quote a project." That skill has brought lessons she thinks could help other manufacturers.
As a new startup manufacturer, David Stires, the president and owner of True Position Manufacturing, thought the Huddle would be a place to raise the profile of his Mount Joy company.
An Army veteran, Stires also was there to show his support for the Quad-Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub's mission. "What it is doing is really going to help small manufacturers be able to compete and get noticed in the area. Especially with the volatility in the market, I want to understand what markets are out there to stay relevant and competitive."
The Huddles, which will include various experts discussing topics of interest, are designed to offer a place for manufacturers to meet fellow manufacturers in the region, said Scott Hutter, the Hub's executive director.
"They're not here to share secrets," he said. In fact, some attendees might very well be competitors. "But if you build that trust, that's a very powerful way to help manufacturers learn and grow."
Each Huddle will end with "Needs and Leads" discussion, in which participants can share a need they have for say, a supplier, a skill or an operational improvement. In the first Leads discussion, participants shared leads for work available by other businesses, upcoming trainings, additional resources as well as other companies seeking particular suppliers.
For more information on the Hub Huddles, contact Scott Hutter at shutter@quadcitieschamber.com.