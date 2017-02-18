Manufacturing hub meet-ups

The Quad-Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub is hosting two types of meet-ups aimed at helping area manufacturers.

User Group meetings will offer manufacturers and others a chance to learn more about eight emerging technologies. Hub Huddles are peer-to-peer networking groups for manufacturing executives.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Reservations are requested and can be made by visiting QuadCitiesChamber.com.

The schedule is:

USER GROUPS

Additive Manufacturing Users Group: 5:30–8 p.m., March 2, at Western Illinois University – Quad-Cities, Moline, Building #1, Room #111

Digital B-to-B Marketing Users Group: 5:15–7:15 p.m., March 6, at Ken Anderson Academic All-America Club – Augustana College, Rock Island

Augmented & Virtual Reality Users Group: 6-7:30 p.m., March 9, at Victory VR, 5200 SW 30th St., Davenport

Robotics & Automation Users Group: 6–7:30 p.m., March 23, at Genesis Systems Group, 8900 Harrison St., Davenport

HUB HUDDLES

Feb. 24, 6:30-8 a.m. , Grace Engineered Products, 1515 E. Kimberly Rd, Davenport. Speaker will be Paul Gormley from CIRAS on "The Importance of a Market Strategy."