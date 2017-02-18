Like the area manufacturers it will serve, the Quad-Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub aims to build a better product.
It is not an individual part, a metal, weaponry or a farm machine. But rather, the Hub — an initiative a few years in the making — is on a quest to build the Quad-Cities as a global manufacturing center for excellence.
Launched by the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Hub is working to build a manufacturing culture here in which manufacturers can thrive and be ready for the future, including what hub leaders call "a tsunami of technology hitting the shop floor."
"The vision of the Quad-Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub is to help manufacturers grow, diversify and stay competitive,'' said Scott Hutter, a manufacturing veteran recently hired by the chamber as the Hub's new executive director.
Although the Hub is not a physical place, it is true to its name as it creates a center, or hub, for area manufacturers to come together to cooperate, network and be educated on the technological and digital changes that will change the face of their industry.
Despite the wealth of Quad-City regional manufacturers — an estimated 350-400 companies in a 60-mile radius surrounding the metro Quad-Cities — Hutter said that as a group these employers have lacked an organization or forum "to plug into" to discuss workplace issues, common concerns or best practices.
The majority of area manufacturers are between 50 and 100 employees and while they could join the chamber as members, he said most choose not to because all their energies go into running their businesses.
Hutter brings both past experience in manufacturing and consulting. The past president and CEO of Martin Engineering in Neponset, Illinois, also still operates his Davenport firm Hutter Solutions.
As the Hub's small staff meets with area manufacturers, he said they are asking "What can we do right now to help? What can we do to get you ready for tomorrow? And how do you sustain this growth?"
For the first two years of the Hub, he said efforts have been focused on identifying the "state of the union" of those manufacturers. The Hub also recently completed a Technology Roadmap to identify the emerging technologies that will impact the area's manufacturing sector. It also now is working on a defense industry supply chain diversification study aimed at aiding the area's defense manufacturers.
"A lot of those manufacturers are struggling and many are dependent on what we call The Big 3: John Deere, Arconic (formerly Alcoa) and the Rock Island Arsenal," he added. "A lot of struggling to get by and yet we see all this technology coming into the manufacturing space."
According to Hutter, many of the region's manufacturers have ties to cyclical industries, such as agriculture and defense. But the global marketplace is changing the rules. "The solution isn't going to be (a mindset) that 'I've been through this before. Ag (economy) is down, ag has been down before and it will come back,'" he said. "Some companies are going to have to re-engineer themselves."
He said not only do Quad-City companies now face competition from manufacturers around the globe, but customers have changed their ways and now demand products that are customized and production schedules that are flexible and fast.
"We're trying to get in the heads of these owners and show there is a case for change," he said. "They are going to have to embrace this change, and technology is just one piece of it."
Technology onslaught
While the emerging technologies can help manufacturers diversify, grow and compete, there is a tremendous learning curve regarding the technologies, said Curt Burnett, the Hub's technology innovation director.
Burnett, now retired from Deere & Co., joined the Hub as a loaned executive, serving as its first executive director. Also the Hub's first employee, he now serves in a part-time capacity.
"There is so much technology coming at the shop floor," he said. "Even at John Deere, I had the advanced manufacturing group and it was hard for us to keep up."
But the challenge is even greater for small to mid-sized manufacturers. "It's really hard when you're that size to keep track of it, to understand it, and to figure out how to leverage an investment in it, because it all takes money," Burnett said.
Technology Roadmap
To assist area manufacturers, the chamber hired NewEdge to develop of a technology roadmap — a guide for regional manufacturers that identified the technologies with the potential to transform their industry. The roadmap was developed with more than 1,000 hours of input from academia, industry, and service providers.
Those technologies now are being showcased during new Technology User Groups in the areas of: additive manufacturing (3D printing); virtual and augmented reality; digital business to business marketing platforms; automation and robotics; integrated supply chain; cyber security; data analytics; and computer aided design and manufacturing.
"The idea is to work together to accelerate our understanding and leverage our investment and create a culture of collaboration and innovation,'' Burnett said. "If you are a small or mid-size manufacturer, we're going to all work together to reduce the learning curve."
The User Groups also are being tasked to produce a playbook — a guidebook for manufacturers to reference as they look to evaluate and implement the new technologies. Guidebooks are expected to be completed late this year.
"Some folks don't know there's a problem and won't know until the technology starts eating away at their business and the one who is more tech savvy starts taking away their business," Burnett said.
Hub support
The hub is funded by $5.5 million Department of Defense DIA program grant awarded to the University of Illinois in 2015 of which the chamber was a sub-awardee. The funding has helped to pay for the Hub's Technology Road Map, which was unveiled in December, and a defense industry supply chain diversification study, which is now in the works.
According to Hutter, the grant's focus is to help identify the defense sector's local supply chain and help it to diversify. But the lessons learned 'also are helping our non-defense industries," he said.
In addition to the User Groups, the Hub recently rolled out peer-to-peer networking gatherings known as Hub Huddles. The meetings, which have drawn larger than expected crowds, are a place for manufacturers to meet one another, Hutter said.
The Hub also will offer on-site support for companies with the deployment of its two project managers and the chamber's existing Critical Talent Network. The network, made up of retired area executives, can be sent in to address a specific need that a manufacturer might have.
The manufacturers also can benefit from a network of partnerships the Hub has been cultivating, including with CIRAS and IMED (Iowa and Illinois' manufacturing extension partnerships), and the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute in Chicago, of which the Hub is a satellite organization.
Burnett, who has been with the Hub since its infancy, said he is excited by its progress. "I think these User Groups and Huddles are getting people to work together and now we've got all the relationships set up."
According to Burnett, the Hub blends three separate plans into one strategy from its a diversification growth study, now underway, to its plan to show how technology will impact local industry and its creation of a network of relationships between the federal government, the states, local partners and academia.
The Hub also works to advance the chamber's Q2030 regional strategy, particularly its prosperous economy, Hutter said.
Calling the Hub's approach "sector-based economic development," he said the first focus is on manufacturing, but the same strategies and networking could aid other sectors in the future.