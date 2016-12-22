The Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in November even as the area continued to see a decline in non-farm jobs, according to statistics from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES.
The Quad-City region's unemployment rate last month was down 0.9 percent from a year ago when it was 5.7 percent.
It marked the lowest unemployment rate for November since 2007 when it was 4.0 percent. Last month, an estimated 9,100 people were unemployed, IDES said.
The department also reported that 13 of its 14 metropolitan areas experienced declines in over-the-year unemployment rates and one was unchanged.
In the Quad-Cities, total non-farm employment decreased by 1,700 over the year from 182,800 non-farm jobs a year ago to 181,100 in November. The largest declines were seen in professional-business services and manufacturing sectors, which both lost 1,100 jobs over the year. Also posting a decline was the leisure-hospitality sector, which lost 400 jobs.
Sectors showing growth over the year included government (+800), and construction and educational-health services, both up 200 jobs.
The local unemployment rate outperformed the state's unemployment rate of 5.3 percent last month, which was a decrease from 5.8 percent a year ago.