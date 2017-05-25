The Quad-City region's unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in April as a significant gain in educational/health services jobs helped to offset a continuing decline in manufacturing jobs, a labor analyst said Thursday.
Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported that unemployment decreased 1.2 percent in the Quad-Cities from a year ago when it was 5.3 percent. It also is down from 4.8 percent in March.
Tom Austin of IDES said the educational/health services industry grew by 1,200 jobs over-the-year for a total of 28,400 jobs, which now is the region's largest employment sector. It is followed in size by government (26,100 jobs) and professional-business services (24,600).
"It is a positive sign that industry has seen growth because it offers a lot of opportunities for employment at different skills levels," he said, adding that the industry is made up mostly of health services and included medical professionals and staff. Much of the traditional school employment is counted within the government sector.
Meanwhile, the Quad-Cities' manufacturing sector lost 800 jobs over the year and continued what has been an ongoing decline. It now employs 22,100 people and was the fourth largest sector in April.
In a news release, IDES reported unemployment fell year-over-year in all but one of the state's metro areas. Rockford was the only area with higher unemployment in April as it grew less than 1 percent to 6.9 percent. Five of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, eight reported declines and one was unchanged.
"Declining unemployment rates relative to a year ago aren't good news when they reflect declining labor force rather than growing employment," said IDES Director Jeff Mays in a news release. "More disconcerting is the weakening employment growth across the metro areas; even Chicago-are growth is moderating."
Nonfarm jobs decreased by 500 to 182,800 for April in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area, which includes the Illinois counties of Rock Island, Henry and Mercer as well as Scott County in Iowa.
IDES estimated that 7,700 Quad-Citians were unemployed in April. The last time the area's April rate was equal or lower was in 2007 when unemployment was 3.9 percent.
The local region's labor force was 188,324 in April — a 2 percent decline from 190,510 a year ago. It also is less than 1 percent lower than March.
Austin said a number of factors cause the labor force to decline. "That is a reflection of people retiring, people returning to school to brush up on skills, people leaving the area or discouraged workers," he said, adding those are workers who have stopped looking for employment.