As the Quad-Cities' manufacturing sector continues to shed jobs, the region's unemployment rate is seeing improvement thanks to gains in other employment sectors, a state labor analyst said Thursday.
Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, show the Quad-City region's unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent in June. It was down from 5.4 percent a year ago.
Tom Austin, an IDES labor analyst, said "You're starting to see gains in nonfarm payrolls, so you're starting to see positive news. But you still have the negative decline in manufacturing."
Total nonfarm jobs rose by 800 jobs from a year ago to 185,200 in June. That was an increase of less than 1 percent, or 0.4 percent from a year ago. Nonfarm employment also was up 1,100 jobs, or 0.6 percent, from May.
The region's largest decline was in the manufacturing sector, which saw an over-the-year decrease of 700 jobs. It employed 22,300 workers.
"Some industries in the Quad-City economy still are being affected by situations in the national and international markets,'' he said.
Three other sectors each reported decreases of 100 jobs over the year: wholesale trade (employing 8,200 jobs), retail trade (22,500) and other services (7,600). Three also reported increases of 100 jobs each: financial activities, professional-business services, and government.
But Austin said it was the positive gains in the educational/ health services and construction sectors offsetting the decline.
Education-health services, which is largely made up of health-related jobs, added 1,000 jobs to the payroll. It employed 28,000 workers in June. The construction and mining sector added 500 jobs to employ 10,500 workers.
"As health services continues to grow it offers a lot of employment opportunities at many different employment levels — skilled and unskilled," he said
Meanwhile, the state reported that the unemployment rate fell in all of Illinois' metropolitan areas and all but two counties: Alexander and Massac counties. Nonfarm jobs increased in 11 metro areas while one was unchanged and two reported declines.
The Quad-Cities' statistical area posted the third lowest unemployment rate in Illinois.
"Even though you've had declines in manufacturing you're seeing gains in other industries, and not all the metro areas have that same scenario," Austin said.
The labor data shows 181,005 Quad-Citians were employed and 8,620 were unemployed in June. That compares to 182,090 and 10,331, respectively, in the same period in 2016.
In a news release, IDES Director Jeff Mays said, "We gained jobs but at about half the rate than the rest of the country. Although the unemployment rates are lower compared to last year, the labor force continues to shrink in most metro areas across the state."
The Quad-City labor force decreased 1.5 percent, or by 2,796 to 189,625 in June.
The last time the June rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2007 when it was 4.1 percent.