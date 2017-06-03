Haley Bunting is on the ride of her life, not only as a new entrepreneur but at the wheel of her trolley-turned gift boutique.
Her new mobile storefront, named thirteen WEST, has quietly been debuting across the Quad-Cities over the past couple weeks. Curious shoppers found it in the Village of East Davenport for a trial spin and at the Kwik Star Criterium. Also over Memorial Day weekend, Bunting and her trolley rolled into The Barn at Bunker Hill in nearby Wilton, Iowa, to join other vendors at the Good Makers Market event.
"I can go anywhere," said the Davenport native, who simply needs space on private property to set up shop. With decorative interior lighting powered by solar panels atop the roof, she said there is no need for electrical or water hook-ups.
Shoppers enter the front end of the trolley and then check out and exit the rear door. Inside, they can choose from a selection of gift and personal items, such as clothing, jewelry, baby items, wedding gifts, stationery and gift wrap.
Her inventory, which she calls "a mix of modern Bohemian with a touch of luxury," fills the interior of what once was a Georgia Tech University campus trolley.
"I would love to find a place to set up two days a week where people could always find me — preferably one place in Davenport and one in Bettendorf," said Bunting, who even has discovered it is fun to drive.
The trolley's weight does not require she have a special driver's license.
"It's like driving an RV or a camper," she said.
For now, thirteen WEST is uniting with other entrepreneurial businesses for pop-up events as well as making the circuit of Quad-City summer festivals. It also is available for private parties.
"My main goal is to have an eclectic set of gifts for every genre of person to be interested in when they come in," said Bunting, a 2007 Central High School graduate. Bunting, 28, also earned her hospitality degree from Colorado State University in 2011.
Birth of an idea
While working in Denver after college, she first saw and shopped "truck stores" — box trucks converted into mobile stores that sold a variety of merchandise.
But with a dream to own her own shop, Bunting began searching for brick-and-mortar sites, including a visit to Charleston, South Carolina. After finding the cost out of reach there, she returned to Denver. But that trip to South Carolina, where she rode on one of the city's trolleys, planted a seed.
For more than six months in 2016, Bunting immersed herself into starting her own business. Then in October, she decided to return home to Davenport and pursue her new trolley store.
Over the winter, she searched long and hard for a trolley to buy in the Midwest with no luck. Then, she began to search in the South, where she found a set of three campus trolleys for sale.
"I asked them to break them up and sell me just one," she said. "I wanted to make sure I got a nostalgic-looking one."
With her new canary yellow trolley delivered to Davenport by February, she enlisted an army of volunteers to do the renovations, completing the work by May.
"I couldn't have done it without all my family, friends and neighbors," she said.
Along the way, she met some other Quad-City businesses, including Edwards Creative, which installed a vinyl wrap on the exterior, and US Adventure RV, which installed the solar panels.
Helping hands
Renovated from top to bottom, the trolley now is complete with repurposed furniture bolted to the walls to display her inventory. The crew removed all the original seating, installed new bamboo flooring and glass wall tiles, cleaned up the existing wooden panels, painted the interior and built industrial shelving.
"The vision had to be there," she said, thinking back on how a 2004 trolley evolved into thirteen WEST.
With her "transient merchant" business license, Bunting discovered her business was something of a novelty.
"I'm not like the food vendors, yet I'm hoping I can join them," she said. "It would be a good complement to what they're offering."
Her startup business also had a hand from Joel Youngs, the regional director of the Small Business Development Center Iowa at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges as well as the city of Davenport, which approved her for a small business loan and helped with licensing.
"We were very excited about her business," said Sarah Ott, the city's economic development coordinator. "I know it's new to this area, but it's an idea actually taking off in urban areas, such as Des Moines, Charlotte (North Carolina) and Chicago."
Ott said that in approving any small business loan, "one thing we look at is it financially feasible."
Crediting Bunting for her preparation and business plan, she added, "I have the feeling she will be very successful."
The city's Small Business Loan Program, federally funded, assists Davenport businesses with five-year loans of up to $20,000 to expand or start up, she said. The recipient must be low- to moderate-income or employ someone who is, Ott said.
Promoting entrepreneurship
Not only is Bunting's store space a bit unusual, but her inventory is nontraditional with 75 percent of it being handmade, fair trade or advocacy campaign items.
For three years, Bunting has tracked companies she bought things from and sought out "small makers."
"I wanted to buy (inventory) from small companies or companies that may have started small and grew big," she said.
The advocacy campaign items are those in which the company donates a portion of the sales to a cause. For example, she has beach towels by Sand Cloud that support marine life and HomeT that supports multiple sclerosis research.
"I understand I'm the first, and it's going to take the Quad-Cities awhile to get used to the idea," Bunting said. But she hopes thirteen WEST will be an example for other budding entrepreneurs. "I hope to help other businesses move out of their basement and into trucks."