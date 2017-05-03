The Quad-City International Airport staff unveiled a plan Wednesday for its governing board to consider new tax levies that would pump an additional $1 million into its budget and improve its financial picture.
"There are other levies that we are eligible to levy for, under state statute, that we do not," Angela Burch, the airport's controller, told the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority at its internal affairs committee meeting. "Up to now, we've been able to avoid levying for these tax items. But our expenses have been outpacing revenues and we've been in a deficit."
According to Burch, the airport currently now levies for the corporate tax (general tax). It also has a debt service levy associated with the airport's 2010 general obligation alternative revenue bonds, but the airport abates the levy each year. However, by law, it could levy for additional items without the need for a referendum or legislative action, which would create additional revenues, she said.
Items it could be levying for are: the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, unemployment, workers compensation, audit, Social Security and liability insurance. She said many other taxing bodies — including Rock Island County itself and area municipalities, townships and schools — already levy for these additional items. In addition, other regional airports in Illinois, including Peoria and Rockford, levy for the items.
Burch said the new levies would bring in an estimated, additional $1 million to the airport. Currently, the airport receives about $1.4 million through its general tax.
For Rock Island County taxpayers, the new levies would mean an increase in the airport's portion of their tax bill from 1 percent currently to an estimated 1.4 percent, she said. For the owner of a home with $150,000 assessed valuation, who now pays $112 for its airport's portion, would pay $197. The owner of a $100,000 home would see the airport's portion go up from $75 to $131.
The new levies would give the airport dedicated revenue streams for these items, she said. "Then these expenses (to be covered by property taxes) could be pulled out of the rates and charges model used for the calculation of airline rates."
The presentation, which marked the airport authority's first review of the staff proposal, also prompted discussion about other options.
Molly Foley, the authority's immediate past chair, said the authority needs to explore all the revenue options including expanding the airport's taxing district to cover all of Rock Island County as well as possibly Mercer and Henry counties.
Since the authority was founded in 1947, its taxing district has included only 8 of Rock Island County's 24 townships, according to airport officials.
"Before we look at putting additional tax burdens on the existing taxpayers, we should look first at expanding the taxing district,'' Foley said. "I'm sure I'm the lone wolf at the table, but we should consider Scott County as well. We are a MSA (metropolitan statistical area)."
Commissioner Jody Fisk agreed, adding that the airport "is a benefit to the whole Quad-Cities... An entity like the airport should not just be shouldered by the taxpayers of Rock Island County."
Airport officials said the airport's economic impact on the community includes 4,000 jobs, $150 million payroll and $493 million economic output.
After the meeting, Foley said that by not levying all the taxes possible "We have been leaving money on the table for years and we're in a situation where we can't afford to."
A continued decline in passenger enplanements has pressured the airport's budget for a few years. Fewer passengers impact a variety of the airport's revenues from parking lot revenues to concession and gift shop sales, rental car fees and others, Burch said.
"We've been incurring losses for the past couple years," she said, adding that last year the airport cut $815,000 from its operating budget, which would be difficult to do again.
During the meeting, long-time Commissioner Dick Work warned "to be ready for the heat'' if the airport authority looks at a tax increase.
Commissioner John Malvik, the internal affairs committee chairman, said even if taxpayers have not paid the additional tax levies, they have been paying for it in the form of higher airfares and through the corporate tax.
After the meeting, he said the airport is struggling to stay competitive with other airports, in part, because of its higher airfares, and higher rates and charges to the airlines. "That is why you have passengers driving to Cedar Rapids, Peoria and Rockford instead of using the Quad-City airport."