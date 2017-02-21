The Quad-City International Airport plans to demolish a house it acquired as part of its purchase of the former Bud's Skyline Inn to prepare the site for future re-development.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority unanimously approved a $20,264 contract with Iowa/Illinois Taylor Insulation for asbestos abatement at 2605 69th Ave., Moline. The house, which had belonged to Charles "Bud" Canfield, is adjacent to the former restaurant site.
Bruce Carter, the airport's aviation director, said once the asbestos is removed, the house can be torn down. "That will get the whole corner ready (for redevelopment)," he said.
The house is part of a larger nine-acre site that also included the former Flick's home store.
The home had belonged to Canfield, who sold two houses and the restaurant to the airport in late 2015 for $905,000. He later died in July of 2016.
Carter said the airport is working with the City of Moline and its retail consultant in hopes of landing a new project for the site. "I'm targeting a restaurant," he said, adding that he also has discussed the site with local developers.
Ken Carley, assistant director of aviation and operations, said he expects the asbestos removal to be completed quickly, and airport staff then will handle the demolition. "It's work we could get done in the winter," he said.
In other business, the airport authority:
- Unanimously approved the hiring of the Chicago law firm of Robbins Schwartz, which specializes in employment attorney services, on a per assignment/monthly billing engagement.
Carter said the airport wanted to hire a employment law firm to assist with an upcoming contract with the AFSCME Local 3744. The contract expires June 30.
- Were notified that passenger traffic was up 1 percent in the month of January. The airport enplaned 26,773 passengers, compared to 26,465 last year.
Carter said the larger planes that American Eagle has brought into the market for its Dallas-Fort Worth service helped American see a 33 percent increase in the month. "We gained about 10 seats a day and the seasonal traveler likes the 1st-class seating offered on these planes."
Total passengers for all the carriers, which include enplanements and deplanements, numbered 52,573 in January. That was flat with a year ago.