The Quad-City region's unemployment rate slipped to 4.1 percent in April as the area continued to see steep declines in manufacturing jobs.
According to statistics released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, the region saw a 1.2 percent decline in unemployment from a year ago when it was 5.3 percent.
The department reported Thursday that unemployment rates were down year-over-year in all but one of the state's metro areas. Rockford was the only area to report a higher unemployment rate in April as it grew less than 1 percent to 6.9 percent.
Five of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, eight reported declines and one was unchanged. Nonfarm jobs decreased by 500 to 182,800 for April in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area.
"Declining unemployment rates relative to a year ago aren't good news when they reflect declining labor force rather than growing employment," said IDES Director Jeff Mays in a news release.
The last time the area's April rate was equal or lower was in 2007 when unemployment was 3.9 percent.
IDES estimated that the number unemployed in the Quad-Cities was 7,700 in April.