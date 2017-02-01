QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Quad-City Bank & Trust, announced on Wednesday that it posted record net income for the fourth quarter and the fiscal 2016.
The Moline-based holding company posted net income of $8.5 million and diluted earnings per share of 64 cents for the quarter ended Dec. 31. By comparison, net income was $6.1 million and diluted earnings per share of 46 cents for the quarter ended Sept. 30, including $1.5 million of acquisition costs related to its acquisition of Community State Bank in August. It also compared to net income of $6.8 million and diluted earnings per share of 57 cents for the fourth quarter, 2015.
For the year, QCR reported net income of $27.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.17. Excluding acquisition costs and other non-core items, net income was $29.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.31. By comparison, net income was $16.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.61 for the 2015 year.
"Our core operating performance for 2016 has been solid," QCR President and CEO Douglas Hultquist said in a news release. He added that "we continue to strategize and pursue ways to improve our profitability through our ongoing key initiatives."
During the quarter, total assets increased $21 million, or 1 percent, to $3.30 billion, while total loans and leases grew $44.9 million, or 1.9 percent. Loan and lease growth was funded by deposits, which increased $74.3 million, or 2.9 percent, in the fourth quarter.
"Organic loan and lease growth totaled $188.4 million for 2016, or an annual growth rate of 10.5 percent," Hultquist said, adding, "For the third consecutive year, we’ve been able to achieve targeted organic growth of 10-12 percent, primarily through market share increases."
Todd Gipple, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said, "Swap fee income and gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans were strong for the year, totaling $4.9 million."
He added that the company plans to continue executing these types of transactions, including offering them in its Des Moines metro market through CSB-Ankeny.
Net interest income totaled $29.3 million for the quarter and $94.5 million for the year.
"Net interest margin increased to 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter," Gipple said, adding the improvement was attributable to the balance sheet restructure announced in the third quarter, as well as the addition of CSB.
Net interest margin is the spread between the yield on loans and investments and the costs of the funds used to make the loans.
Nonperforming assets increased $4.2 million in the current quarter. Hultquist attributed the increase to two large relationships, describing the issues as "isolated and not reflective of the overall portfolio."
The provision for loan and lease losses totaled $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, which was up $991,000 from the prior quarter, and up $1.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.
"As a result of solid earnings performance, capital ratios continue to be strong and we are growing tangible common equity at a steady pace," Gipple added.
In addition to Quad-City Bank, QCR serves the Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its other wholly owned subsidiary banks.