Moline-based QCR Holdings has announced it has signed an agreement to purchase Guaranty Bank and Trust Company from Guaranty Bankshares Ltd.
Established as a de novo bank in 1934, Guaranty Bank is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, and will be merged into Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of QCR Holdings.
Guaranty has five banking locations, and, as of March 31, Guaranty has about $267 million in assets and $213 million in deposits.
According to the terms of the acquisition, QCR Holdings will acquire 100 percent of Guaranty Bank’s outstanding common stock and certain other assets of Guaranty for aggregate consideration of 79 percent of QCR Holdings common stock and 21 percent cash. The projected deal value at closing is about $44.2 million.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by bank regulators, approval by Guaranty shareholders and certain closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2017.
In a news release issued Thursday, Douglas Hultquist, president and CEO of QCR Holdings, said that “QCRH continues to grow our franchise in markets that are important to us, and partnering with a legacy financial institution such as Guaranty Bank is a good strategic fit.”
“Guaranty Bank began serving the Cedar Rapids community over 83 years ago,” Robert Becker, chairman and president of Guaranty Bankshares said in a news release. “This acquisition provides broader services to our customers while providing greater opportunities for our shareholders."
QCR Holdings is a multi-bank holding company which serves the Quad-City, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines-Ankeny, and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks.