Moline-based QCR Holdings, Inc. announced Wednesday that it posted record net income of $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2018.
QCR, a multi-bank holding company whose banks include Quad-City Bank & Trust, said diluted earnings per share was 74 cents for the first quarter.
By comparison, QCR reported net income of $9.9 million and diluted earnings per share of 70 cents for the fourth quarter of 2017. The results also compared to net income a year ago of $9.2 million and diluted earnings per share of 68 cents.
The earnings report came the same day QCR announced a definitive agreement to enter the Springfield, Missouri market by merging with Springfield Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Springfield First Community Bank.
“We delivered solid organic loan growth, meaningful fee income, excellent credit quality and improved profitability through the execution of our ongoing key initiatives," Douglas Hultquist, QCR's president and chief executive officer, said of the earnings results.
QCR's total assets increased $43.6 million to $4.0 billion in the quarter. Total loans and leases grew $90.4 million, or 3.1 percent on a linked quarter basis.
“Annualized organic loan and lease growth was a healthy 12.2 percent during the first quarter, and at the high end of our long-term targeted growth rate of 10 percent – 12 percent,” Hultquist said in a news release.
He added that loan growth was driven by healthy demand for both commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans. "We continue to grow loans organically through market share increases, attracting new clients that appreciate our relationship-based community banking model."
In addition to the Quad-Cities, QCR's banks serve the Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny markets in Iowa and the Rockford, Illinois, market.