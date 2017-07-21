Moline-based QCR Holdings Inc. has announced that its net income for the second quarter ending June 30 is $8.8 million.
The profit for second quarter, announced Thursday, is $2.1 million over the $6.7 million in net earnings the company earned for the second quarter of 2016.
During the first quarter of 2017 that ended March 30, QCR Holdings reported a net income of $9.2 million. That brings its net earnings for the first six months of 2017 to $18 million.
Last year during the same six-month period, the company earned $13.1 million.
“Our operating performance for the first half of the year was strong and we continue to strategize and pursue ways to improve our profitability through our ongoing key initiatives," said Douglas Hultquist, president and CEO of QCR Holdings.
"Our return on average assets has improved to 1.08% from 1.00%, when comparing the first six months of 2017 to the same period of the prior year," Hultquist said. "This is the result of strong organic loan growth, robust growth in core deposits, reductions in wholesale borrowings, margin improvements, modest operating expense growth, and solid fee income.
Hultquist said acquisition of Community State Bank in Ankeny, Iowa, in the third quarter of 2016 also contributed to improved profitability.
QCR Holdings' total assets increased $76.2 million, or 2 percent, to a total of $3.46 billion, while total loans and leases grew $117.7 million, or 4.8 percent during the second quarter, according to the news release.
Net interest income totaled $28.0 million for the second quarter, while net interest income totaled $27.7 million for the first quarter, bringing the total net interest income for the first six months of 2017 to $57.7 million.
By comparison, the company saw a net interest income of $41.6 million during the first six months of 2016.
QCR Holdings is a multi-bank holding company with operations in the Quad-Cities as well as the Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley and Des Moines-Ankeny regions of Iowa and Rockford, Illinois.