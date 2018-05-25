QCR Holdings, with headquarters in Moline, announced the election of four directors at its annual stockholder meeting this week.
Three of the directors, John-Paul Besong, Todd Gipple and Donna Sorensen, were re-elected to three-year terms. One new director, Mary Kay Bates, president of Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake, was elected, according to a news release.
"Mary Kay is an accomplished leader and will bring fresh perspectives and deep industry knowledge to our board given her over 30 years of banking experience," President and CEO Doug Hultquist said.
Following the meeting, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share. Stockholders of record by close of business June 15 will receive the dividend on July 5, according to the news release.
