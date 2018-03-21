QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, announced plans to acquire the Bates Cos. and merge it into QCR's bank subsidiary, Rockford Bank & Trust in Rockford, Illinois.
The acquisition will include Bates Financial Advisors, Inc.; Bates Financial Services, Inc.; Bates Securities, Inc.; and Bates Financial Group, Inc. Headquartered in Rockford, the Bates Cos. had about $700 million of assets under management as of Dec. 31.
In the transaction, QCR will acquire 100 percent of the Bates Cos.' outstanding common stock for an aggregate consideration of $3 million cash and up to $3 million of QCR's common stock.
In a private placement exempt from registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, QCR expects to issue approximately 21,528 common shares, or $1 million, of QCRH stock. Assuming all future performance based contingent consideration is realized, total stock consideration can reach $3 million, which would result in QCR expecting to issue approximately 64,583 common shares based on its current stock price.
Established in 1984, the Bates Cos. is one of the longest tenured financial planning firms in the Rockford area. Company founder and president George Bates will retain his position and will continue working with his clients.
"QCR Holdings believes the Bates Companies acquisition will provide RBT (Rockford Bank & Trust) clients with additional financial services options while growing RBT's client base," said Douglas Hultquist, QCR president and CEO.
Todd Gipple, QCR's chief operating officer and chief financial officer, added that the acquisition also "will add to the value and growth of our company."
QCR also is the parent company of Quad-City Bank & Trust.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close late in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2018.