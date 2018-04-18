QCR Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday it is acquiring Springfield Bancshares, a bank holding company in Springfield, Missouri, in an estimated $86.7 million deal that will mark the largest acquisition for the Moline-based QCR as well as its entrance into another state.
In a joint news release, QCR and Springfield Bancshares said QCR will purchase 100 percent of the outstanding common stock of Springfield Bancshares, the parent of Springfield First Community Bank, or SFC Bank. Established in 2008, SFC Bank will retain its separate charter and brand as well as its leadership and workforce.
Todd Gipple, QCR's chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said the acquisition will complement QCR Holdings' other four bank charters, including Quad-City Bank & Trust. "Partnering with SFC Bank will position us well to continue growing our franchise and create exceptional value for our shareholders," he said in the release.
In an interview, Gipple said QCR's strategy has been to look for merger opportunities in Iowa and contiguous states. "We've really been focused on mid-sized, thriving metros, not places like Chicago or St. Louis but more places like the Quad-Cities, Des Moines (Ankeny) and now Springfield. We like the communities where there is a lot of commercial activity going on, a lot of growth."
SFC Bank operates one banking location in Springfield, which employs about 50 people, who will be retained in the acquisition.
"We believe that Springfield Bancshares is a good strategic and cultural fit for our company," QCR President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hultquist said in the release.
Under the agreement's terms, Springfield Bancshares stockholders will receive 0.3060 shares of QCR Holdings common stock and $1.50 in cash in exchange for each common share of Springfield Bancshares, the holding companies said. Based upon Monday's closing price of QCR Holdings common stock, the transaction is valued at about $86.7 million.
Both boards of directors have approved the acquisition, which is expected to close in the third quarter 2018. It is subject to regulatory approvals, approval of Springfield Bancshares' stockholders and customary closing conditions.
The news was announced Wednesday morning to SFC's staff. Gipple said he and Hultquist were traveling to the bank Wednesday to meet the staff.
Robert Fulp, SFC Bank's chairman and chief executive officer, said the need for a strong independent community bank had driven Springfield Bancshares' founders. "By partnering with QCR Holdings, SFC Bank will retain its name and brand, local decision-making and ties to the community. As importantly, SFC Bank will be able to expand its products and services to better serve clients' current and future needs."
SFC Bank President and Board member Monte McNew added that the bank is looking forward to joining the QCR family and is confident in its management team. "They have demonstrated the ability to provide value to multiple charters while ensuring customer service remains a top priority," he said in the release.
Gipple said Springfield Bancshares has $560 million in total assets. QCR has $4 billion in assets. The announcement came on the same day QCR released record earnings for the first quarter.
The acquisition also comes on the heels of QCR's closing of its acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. in Cedar Rapids in October. QCR also acquired Community National Bancorp. in Waterloo, Iowa, in 2013, and Community State Bank in Ankeny in 2016, making Springfield its fourth acquisition, Gipple said.
He added that the company remains focused on organic growth of its existing banks, but saw "the opportunity to have a quality bank and a new quality market" join the operation.